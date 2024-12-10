Registration Open for May 5-7 WIN Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that registration is now open for the Annual WIN Conference.

This year’s conference, featuring the theme of Create Your Own Magic, will be held May 5-7 at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buene Vista – Disney Springs Area, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

“We are looking forward to hosting the 2025 WIN Conference in Orlando where we all will be Creating our Own Magic at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista – Disney Springs Area. Building on the success of our record-breaking 2024 event at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, we’re set to make