CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Registration Open for May 5-7 WIN Conference

Registration Open for May 5-7 WIN Conference

By Leave a Comment

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that registration is now open for the Annual WIN Conference.

This year’s conference, featuring the theme of Create Your Own Magic, will be held May 5-7 at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buene Vista – Disney Springs Area, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

“We are looking forward to hosting the 2025 WIN Conference in Orlando where we all will be Creating our Own Magic at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista – Disney Springs Area. Building on the success of our record-breaking 2024 event at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, we’re set to make

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey