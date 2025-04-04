Insurance Association Says Legislation Repealing Florida’s No Fault Auto Insurance System Raises Costs and Hinder State’s Insurance Market Recovery

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) raised concerns over the passage of Florida House Bill 1181 (HB 1181) out of the Florida House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee that would reform no-fault insurance and increase minimum coverage limits.

“Efforts to repeal Florida’s no-fault auto insurance system could result in higher auto insurance costs and increased litigation at a time when the state’s insurance market is in recovery and consumers are beginning to see signs of relief. Several major auto insurers have filed for rate reductions recently ranging from 6% to 10.5%. These positive trends could be reversed if Florida’s no