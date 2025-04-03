CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ABPA Letter Calls for U.S. Commerce Secretary to Pause Auto Parts Tariffs

ABPA Letter Calls for U.S. Commerce Secretary to Pause Auto Parts Tariffs

By Leave a Comment

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) has written the U.S. Commerce Secretary seeking a pause on previously announced tariffs targeting imported vehicles and automobile parts.

The 25% tariff on vehicles imported to the U.S. took effect today though vehicles from Canada and Mexico that comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will be subject to a tariff only on their non-American content. U.S. content is defined as the value of parts “wholly obtained, produced entirely, or substantially transformed in the United States.”

Tariffs on some vehicle parts, except those in compliance with USMCA, will be subject to a 25% tariff

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey