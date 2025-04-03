ABPA Letter Calls for U.S. Commerce Secretary to Pause Auto Parts Tariffs

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) has written the U.S. Commerce Secretary seeking a pause on previously announced tariffs targeting imported vehicles and automobile parts.

The 25% tariff on vehicles imported to the U.S. took effect today though vehicles from Canada and Mexico that comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will be subject to a tariff only on their non-American content. U.S. content is defined as the value of parts “wholly obtained, produced entirely, or substantially transformed in the United States.”

Tariffs on some vehicle parts, except those in compliance with USMCA, will be subject to a 25% tariff