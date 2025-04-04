Auto Care Association to Host Tariffs, Trade Update Webinar April 9

The Auto Care Association will host a live webinar, Tariffs and Trade Update, on April 9, 2025, from 2-3 p.m. (EDT) to provide auto care industry professionals with the latest insights on trade developments and tariffs.

The webinar will feature Nicole Bivens Collinson, managing principal, operating committee member, and international trade and government relations practice leader, Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, P.A. With extensive experience in trade policy, Collinson has provided expert commentary on platforms such as MSNBC, NPR, and BBC Worldwide. She also produces the podcast Two Minutes in Trade.

This webinar will cover: