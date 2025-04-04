NADA and SEMA Commend Introduction of Congressional Resolution to Revoke California EV Mandate

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) is applauding the introduction by Rep. John Joyce (R-Pa.) of H.J.Res. 88, a Congressional Review Act (CRA) joint resolution to revoke California’s waiver for its Advanced Clean Cars II (ACC II) rule, which would ban the sale of gas-powered and hybrid vehicles.

“Allowing the California Zero Emission Vehicle mandate to go into effect later this year will drastically curtail the availability of gas-powered and hybrid vehicles, leave millions of consumers far fewer vehicle choices, and force consumers everywhere to pay more for new and used vehicles. America’s franchised dealers commend Rep. John Joyce for