Dealership Body Shop Sales at Record Levels in 2024

The percentage of dealers operating collision repair facilities was up slightly after six years of declines.

According to the latest research from the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), the percentage of dealerships operating on-site body shops was up in 2024 and reported record sales levels. The increase in the dealership body shop population follows six years in a row of declines versus the previous year. NADA’s research pegs the percentage of dealers operating on-site body shops in 2024 at 34.4% up just one-tenth of a percentage point from 34.3% in 2023, but down from 34.9% in 2022 and 35.7% in