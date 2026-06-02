Calibrations and Parts Inflation Drive Collision Claim Complexity

Annual Enlyte report examines auto claim trends.

Enlyte released its 2026 Envision Trends Report on June 2, and for collision repairers and auto physical damage claims professionals the most relevant section is an analysis from Mitchell’s Ryan Mandell that documents how ADAS calibrations, tariff-driven parts inflation and artificial intelligence are reshaping how collision claims are estimated and repaired.

The findings matter because each trend pushes claim severity higher and forces operational decisions — whether to bring calibrations in-house, how to source parts amid volatile pricing and when to repair rather than replace. The report frames those choices as the difference