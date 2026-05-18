Safelite Reopens Renovated Columbus Headquarters With New Glass Bridge

Safelite officially reopened its renovated Columbus, Ohio, home office May 14 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by city, regional and state leaders. The two-building campus is now joined by a new glass bridge, and Columbus-based associates will return to the office full-time on June 1.

Safelite has been headquartered in Columbus since 1989, when the company moved its base from Wichita, Kan.

“Our newly renovated office reflects who we are, our people, our brand and our deep connection to Columbus,” said Renee Cacchillo, president and CEO of Safelite. “After careful consideration, it became clear that our associates are proud of