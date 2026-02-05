PEMCO Executive Dawn Lee Reelected HLDI Board Chair

Dawn Lee, chief product and underwriting officer at PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company, has been reelected chair of the Highway Loss Data Institute’s Board of Directors for 2026.

Lee, who assumed the board leadership role in July 2025, will continue guiding the organization as it pursues its 30×30 initiative to reduce U.S. road fatalities by 30% by the end of the decade.

“Dawn’s deep experience in underwriting and product development will be an asset to HLDI in the coming year as we seek opportunities to expand