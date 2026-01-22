Lemonade Launches Autonomous Vehicle Insurance With 50% Rate Reduction for Tesla FSD

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) announced Jan. 21 the launch of an autonomous vehicle insurance product designed for self-driving cars, beginning with Tesla vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving technology.

The insurance carrier will reduce per-mile rates by approximately 50% when FSD is engaged, reflecting lower risk during autonomous operation. The company said it expects further rate reductions as Tesla releases software updates.

The product launch follows a technical collaboration with Tesla that gives Lemonade access to vehicle data previously unavailable to insurers. The data feeds into the company’s usage-based risk prediction models, which distinguish between autonomous and human driving and assess