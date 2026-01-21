Maine Senate Upholds Governor’s Veto of Right to Repair Law Changes

Lawmakers fall short of two-thirds threshold needed to override veto.

The Maine Senate voted yesterday to uphold Gov. Janet Mills’ veto of legislation that would have revised the state’s automotive right to repair law, ending the bill’s path through the Legislature.

The Senate voted 24-10 in favor of the Governor’s veto of L.D. 1228, An Act to Clarify Certain Terms in and to Make Other Changes to the Automotive Right to Repair Laws. The vote fell far short of the two-thirds majority required under Maine’s Constitution to override a gubernatorial veto.

The vote marked a significant shift from June