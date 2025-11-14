CollisionWeek

California Bureau of Automotive Repair Opens Public Comment on Storage Fee Regulations

Industry has raised concerns about how the BAR will calculate rates and if regulation would limit rates repairers can charge.

The California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) has opened a public comment period on proposed regulations that would require collision repairers to report their passenger vehicle storage rates annually and charge fees comparable to others in their geographic area.

The written comment period for the proposed regulations ends Dec. 31, 2025, according to a notice published this month. The bureau has not scheduled a public hearing but will hold one if requested in writing at least 15 days before the

