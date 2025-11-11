Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Declined in October

Prices were down month over month, but still remain slightly above last year.
The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) dropped to 202.9, reflecting a 2.0% decline in October’s wholesale used-vehicle prices adjusted for mix, mileage, and seasonality compared to September. The index is mostly unchanged compared to October 2024. The long-term average monthly move for October is an increase of 0.3%, as the seasonal adjustment factor is typically the weakest of the year.
Non-adjusted wholesale vehicle prices fell 3.7% from September and are now 0.2% higher year over year, giving back some of the strength observed throughout most of
