CARSTAR Rapid City Wins 2025 Marketer of the Year Award

CARSTAR recognized CARSTAR Rapid City and owner Ross McKie with its 2025 Marketer of the Year Award at its Ascend 2025 Conference.

The award recognizes franchisees for brand representation, online engagement and community involvement.

The Rapid City location holds a 4.5-star rating from nearly 300 Google reviews and won Favorite Auto Body Repair in the 2025 Best of the Black Hills Awards, a community-voted program covering western South Dakota and eastern Wyoming.

The shop hosted its first annual Charity Car and Bike Show in June, benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Shift Garage, a nonprofit that provides auto repairs.

“Our