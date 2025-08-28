Waymo Receives First NYC Permit to Test Autonomous Vehicles in Manhattan, Brooklyn

Waymo has been granted New York City’s first permit to test autonomous vehicles in parts of Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn.

The permit allows the Alphabet subsidiary to test up to eight vehicles through late September 2025, with a trained specialist required behind the wheel at all times. The testing program operates under what the city describes as the nation’s strictest autonomous vehicle safety rules.

“We’re a tech-friendly administration and we’re always looking for innovative ways to safely move our city forward,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “New York City is proud to welcome Waymo to test this new technology in Manhattan