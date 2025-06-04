Music City Collision Conference Announces Speaker Lineup

Innovation and leadership focus of September 26-27 event.

The Music City Collision Conference announced the speakers for its 2025 event. Taking place Friday, September 26-27 in Nashville, Tenn. at the Southwest Conference Center, the two-day gathering promises to bring together the best minds in the collision repair industry for high-impact education, collaboration, and inspiration.

More information on registration, event details, and accommodations are available online.

The current schedule and speakers include:

Friday, September 26, 2025 – Insight, Innovation, and Industry Leadership

8:30 AM – Safety Inspection Panel

Mike Anderson, Owner of Collision Advice

A trailblazer in the collision industry, Mike