Music City Collision Conference Announces Speaker Lineup

Innovation and leadership focus of September 26-27 event.
The Music City Collision Conference announced the speakers for its 2025 event. Taking place Friday, September 26-27 in Nashville, Tenn. at the Southwest Conference Center, the two-day gathering promises to bring together the best minds in the collision repair industry for high-impact education, collaboration, and inspiration.
More information on registration, event details, and accommodations are available online.
The current schedule and speakers include:
Friday, September 26, 2025 – Insight, Innovation, and Industry Leadership
8:30 AM – Safety Inspection Panel
Mike Anderson, Owner of Collision Advice
A trailblazer in the collision industry, Mike
