Lawsuit Filed by 12 State Attorneys General to Block Trump Executive Orders on Tariffs

Attorneys general in 12 states filed a multi-state lawsuit to block the Trump Administration’s tariffs. The case challenges four of President Trump’s executive orders that claim the power to increase tariffs worldwide without congressional action.

The case, State of Oregon, et al., v. Trump, et al. was filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade and is led by Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. Also joining the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York and Vermont.

“When a president pushes an unlawful policy that

