San Francisco Tow Company Operator Indicted in Scheme to Burn Competitors’ Tow Trucks

Defendant allegedly conspired to set fire to tow trucks to drive business to his towing companies and to retaliate against competitors.

A federal grand jury has indicted Jose Vicente Badillo on one count of conspiracy to commit arson in connection with an alleged scheme to burn tow trucks throughout the San Francisco Bay Area in 2023. Badillo made his initial appearance in federal district court March 13.

According to the indictment unsealed in March, Badillo, 29, of San Francisco, conspired with others to set fire to at least six tow trucks on four occasions between April 2023 and October 2023.