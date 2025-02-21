CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Mitchell Reports Collision Claims Increased by More Than 30% for BEVs Last Year

Mitchell Reports Collision Claims Increased by More Than 30% for BEVs Last Year

By Leave a Comment

Average severity plateaued and total losses increased.

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, announced the latest release of its Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights report. This edition features an overview of the most notable annual trends in battery electric vehicle (BEV), mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) collision claims.

Following a second year of record sales for new cars with electrified powertrains, claims frequency for repairable BEVs rose to 2.71% in the U.S. and 3.84% in Canada in 2024, a year-over-year increase of 38% and 34% respectively. MHEV and PHEV claims frequency also grew by approximately 7% in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey