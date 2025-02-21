Mitchell Reports Collision Claims Increased by More Than 30% for BEVs Last Year

Average severity plateaued and total losses increased.

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, announced the latest release of its Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights report. This edition features an overview of the most notable annual trends in battery electric vehicle (BEV), mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) collision claims.

Following a second year of record sales for new cars with electrified powertrains, claims frequency for repairable BEVs rose to 2.71% in the U.S. and 3.84% in Canada in 2024, a year-over-year increase of 38% and 34% respectively. MHEV and PHEV claims frequency also grew by approximately 7% in