Asbury Automotive Group Acquires Herb Chambers Companies

Sale of 14th largest private dealership group in the U.S. includes 33 dealerships, 52 franchises, and 3 collision repair centers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) announced it signed an agreement to acquire automotive dealerships owned by The Herb Chambers Companies (HCC), the fourteenth largest by revenue privately-owned dealership group in the U.S.

The sale of this flagship New England Region company is one of the most sizable in U.S. auto retail history, representing $2.9 billion in revenue in 2024, and includes 33 dealerships, 52 franchises, and three collision centers.

The transaction is subject