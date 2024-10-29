CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Michigan State Senate Passes Bill Regulating Auxiliary Repair Shop Facilities

Michigan State Senate Passes Bill Regulating Auxiliary Repair Shop Facilities

By Leave a Comment

The Automotive Service Association reports that the Michigan State Senate passed Senate Bill (SB) 867 on a 38-0 vote last week. It now awaits consideration in the State House.

State Senator John Cherry (D) originally introduced SB 867 earlier this year for the primary purpose of making it easier for auto repairers to operate auxiliary facilities. Under current law, repair shops that operate a secondary facility whose operations is dependent on the primary facility must register the two facilities separately.

As a consequence, the repair business must pay redundant registration fees, display duplicative signage, and meet other unnecessary obligations.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey