Auto Insurance Shopping Continued to Rise in Q2 2024

TransUnion reports shopping increased versus 2023 even as rates stabilized.

Auto insurance shopping volume set a new record for the second consecutive quarter, according to new research from TransUnion (NYSE: TRU). The number of U.S. consumers shopping for auto insurance was up 7.4%, compared to Q2 2023 (YoY).

This trend has been driven in recent years by increasing insurance premiums that motivated consumers to shop for lower rates. However, for the first time since December 2021, the month-to-month Consumer Price Index for Motor Vehicle Insurance decreased—a 0.2% drop that occurred between April 2024 and May 2024.

