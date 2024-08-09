International Energy Agency Reports Global EV Sales Expected to Reach 17 Million in 2024

U.S. EV market share could reach one-in-nine new vehicles sold in 2024 and one-in-five by 2030.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) despite near-term challenges in some markets, based on today’s policy settings, almost 1 in 3 cars on the roads in China by 2030 is set to be electric, and almost 1 in 5 in both United States and European Union

More than one in five cars sold worldwide this year is expected to be electric, with surging demand projected over the next decade set to remake the global auto industry and significantly reduce oil consumption for