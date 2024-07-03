OSHA Announces Proposed Rule to Protect Indoor and Outdoor Workers from Heat Injuries and Illness

The U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has released a proposed rule with the goal of protecting workers from the health risks of extreme heat. If finalized, the proposed rule would help protect approximately 36 million workers in indoor and outdoor work settings and substantially reduce heat injuries, illnesses, and deaths in the workplace.

According to OSHA, heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. Excessive workplace heat can lead to heat stroke and even death. While heat hazards impact workers in many industries, workers of color have a higher likelihood of working