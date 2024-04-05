CollisionWeek

CAWA Calls for Members to Write Congress in Support of Right to Repair Act

CAWA, the non-profit trade association representing automotive parts manufacturers, jobbers, warehouse distributors, retailers and program groups, issued a call to action to its members asking them to write legislators in support of H.R. 906, the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act.

The legislation is currently under consideration by the U.S. House Energy & Commerce Committee.

According to the association, right to repair is the most pressing issue facing the industry.

It asks members to use an online form to send a message to their legislators supporting passage of the bill.

In March, the Government Accountability Office

