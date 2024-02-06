Meyer Distributing Adds Location in Arizona

Meyer Distributing, Inc. announced the addition of its Quartzsite, Ariz. crossdock. The cross-dock will have a direct feed from Meyer’s Kingman, AZ distribution hub, which houses one of the largest inventories of automotive accessories, 4×4/Off-Road, crash/collision, and RV parts in the region.

“Meyer has expanded inventories significantly in RV, Towing, and Marine parts in Kingman with the recent acquisition of AIM Wholesale Supply,” states Ben Johnson, Meyer’s RV, Towing, and Marine Sales Manager. “Having larger inventories available next day now throughout the Southwest has been very well received by our customers.”

“The Quartzsite, AZ dock will significantly improve deliveries to