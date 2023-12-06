NADA Reports New Light-Vehicle Sales Up in November Compared to Last Year

Sales rate, however, was down versus previous month.

New light-vehicle sales in November 2023 totaled a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 15.3 million units, marking the second month of sequential month-over-month SAAR declines, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA). Yet despite the cooling SAARs of the past few months, November’s figure was still up 7.4% from November 2022 and marked the 15th straight month of year-over-year SAAR increases. Through 11 months of the year, new light-vehicle sales increased 12.2% compared with the same period last year.

Year-to-date sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) topped 1 million units