GM and UAW Reach Tentative Agreement

Union has now reached tentative agreements with all three Detroit-based vehicle manufacturers allowing workers to return to their jobs during the ratification process.

Yesterday, the UAW reached a tentative agreement with General Motors to end the strike that began September 15. GM workers will return to work while the agreement goes through the ratification process, with the UAW National GM Council convening in Detroit to review the agreement.

All three Detroit-based vehicle manufacturers now have a tentative agreement with the UAW.

“GM is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the UAW that reflects the contributions of the