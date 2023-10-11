Safelite Group Acquires Idaho Auto Glass Business

The Safelite Group announced the acquisition of Idaho-based Intermountain Auto Glass. The transaction was completed on Friday, October 6. Intermountain operates a facility in Garden City, Idaho.
“On behalf of our associates across the country, we welcome new team members with enthusiasm as they join us in providing the quality service our customers have come to expect,” said Safelite’s President and CEO, Renee Cacchillo.
