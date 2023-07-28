CSN Collision Centres Adds New Collision Repair Facility to Network in Quebec

CSN continues its expansion in Quebec by adding CSN Carrosserie Nordique, a 6,400 sq. ft. collision repair facility located in Saint-Isidore-de-Laprairie, Quebec, to its growing network of leading collision centers.

Sébastien Tremblay, owner of CSN Carrosserie Nordique, says, “Having always been passionate about cars, both their mechanics and their bodywork, we found ourselves in a field that we’re passionate about, and one that’s constantly evolving. Being already in the automotive industry, we heard that a body shop was for sale, and we saw this opportunity as a chance to stand out, apply and acquire more knowledge in the field.”

Tremblay