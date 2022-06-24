Auto Industry CEOs Call on Congress to Pass Semiconductor Funding ‘Critical’ to U.S. Competitiveness

More than 20 CEOs spanning automotive manufacturers, suppliers and innovators sent a letter to members of Congress negotiating final competition legislation, urging quick passage of a bipartisan bill, the CHIPS for America Act, which includes funds to increase domestic capacity and resilience of semiconductor supply chains ‘critical’ to the future of the auto industry in the U.S.

The shortage of chips is behind many the shortage of many automotive electronic components so commonly needed in the collision repair process today.

The announcement on the letter comes as news broke yesterday that Intel announced that it was postponing a ceremonial groundbreaking