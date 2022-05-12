Collision Repair Industry Production Exceeds 8 Million Hours Per Week for First Time in March

Production employment at highest level ever.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary March collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated growth on a year-over-year basis to a new record high.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in March was up 13.4% compared to March 2021 that was impacted by the pandemic. Production employment was up 11.8% compared to 2021.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per month multiplied by the total number of production and non-supervisory workers