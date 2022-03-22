Collision Industry Foundation Raising Funds for Ohio Collision Repair Technician Burned in Shop Accident

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) is urging the industry to help Bryan Miller, an Ohio technician and painter who is recovering from an in-shop accident that burned over 70 percent of his body and nearly ended his life.

Last September, Miller was working on a motorcycle at Elite Auto Body, Cycle and Sales in Bethel, Ohio when it backfired and triggered a chain reaction that resulted in the shop going up in flames. Trapped inside his work area for several minutes, he caught on fire before forcing his way through a window. Once outside, he watched the building burn as