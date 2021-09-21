CollisionWeek

Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Burbank, Illinois

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Burbank, Illinois.

Boyd GroupThis new Gerber Collision & Glass repair center operated as Millennium Auto Sales & Repair and has provided service in this market since 2005. Burbank is approximately 15 minutes south of Midway Airport with a northern border near Chicago.

“We welcome this experienced team that is focused on high-quality repairs and outstanding service,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “This acquisition expands our footprint in Illinois and will strengthen our ability to further assist our insurance partners and customers in this region.”

