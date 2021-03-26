CollisionWeek

Business Groups Applaud Senate Passage of the PPP Extension

Business groups are applauding the U.S. Senate’s passage yesterday of H.R. 1799, the PPP Extension Act of 2021 that extends the deadline to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan beyond its March 31 deadline.

SBA PPP loan program iconKevin Kuhlman, Vice President of Federal Government Relations for the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) said, “Small business owners are continuing to evaluate their financial needs as they work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. NFIB research indicates that economic conditions remain challenging and the economic recovery is uneven for small businesses, especially for those still managing state and local regulations and restrictions.

