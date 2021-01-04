CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / State Farm to Require CCC Estimating for Select Service Collision Repair Facilities

State Farm to Require CCC Estimating for Select Service Collision Repair Facilities

By Leave a Comment

State Farm, in an email to its Select Service direct repair facilities last week, announced that it will begin requiring the use of CCC’s estimating. The insurer, while supporting the use of multiple estimating platforms for many years, has included the ability to specify vendors and products in a provision in its Select Service agreement with repair facilities.

State Farm InsuranceThe CCC ONE estimating platform is in use by over 25,000 collision repair facilities.

According to a CCC spokesperson, “CCC has worked with State Farm for more than 25 years and has worked with most of the repair facilities within their network

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey