State Farm to Require CCC Estimating for Select Service Collision Repair Facilities

State Farm, in an email to its Select Service direct repair facilities last week, announced that it will begin requiring the use of CCC’s estimating. The insurer, while supporting the use of multiple estimating platforms for many years, has included the ability to specify vendors and products in a provision in its Select Service agreement with repair facilities.

The CCC ONE estimating platform is in use by over 25,000 collision repair facilities.

According to a CCC spokesperson, “CCC has worked with State Farm for more than 25 years and has worked with most of the repair facilities within their network