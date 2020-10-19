CollisionWeek

U.S. Length of Rental Declines in Third Quarter

Latest data from Enterprise Rent-a-Car shows rental length has stabilized following disruptions by COVID-19 crisis earlier this year.

As patterns of “new normal” emerge – from continued remote working to limited travel, business as usual and everything in between – Enterprise has continued to track results and patterns in the Length of Rental (LOR) for the US and Canada. The second quarter of 2020 saw a wild swing from April’s increase to June’s stabilization – do Q3’s results follow suit?

Length of Rental Q3 2020

Excluding total losses, average replacement LOR for Q3 was 12.2 days in the US, slightly down from Q3 2019’s result

