BASF Launches Glasurit 100 Line Waterborne System

Glasurit, the premium refinish paint brand of BASF, introduced its most advanced waterborne basecoat system – 100 Line. Focusing on a new standard of sustainability, process efficiency and highest product quality, the new line meets the highest requirements of modern body shops.

BASF logoThe 100 Line helps customers become more competitive and increase net profits, improve their environmental footprint and drive overall performance. Glasurit 100 Line is the first basecoat line on the market with a VOC value of 250 g/l, a 40% reduction from traditional waterborne basecoats, and far lower than any global VOC requirements. The new line will fit

