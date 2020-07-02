CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Feature / Interview: Yaron Saghiv, UVeye

Interview: Yaron Saghiv, UVeye

By Leave a Comment

Vehicle inspection system startup mixes the latest digital scanning technology and artificial intelligence to analyze vehicle images to identify damage.

The growth in the acceptance of photo estimating got a boost during the pandemic as insurers, collision repairers and customers sought to minimize interaction during the claim process. UVeye believes its technology, that combines high-resolution imaging hardware with artificial-intelligence and a cloud-based management application will provide greater accuracy and efficiency for both insurers and repairers.

The company, based in Israel, recently announced it was expanding its U.S. operations to support its growth.

In our video below, Yaron Saghiv, from UVeye,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey