Interview: Yaron Saghiv, UVeye

Vehicle inspection system startup mixes the latest digital scanning technology and artificial intelligence to analyze vehicle images to identify damage.

The growth in the acceptance of photo estimating got a boost during the pandemic as insurers, collision repairers and customers sought to minimize interaction during the claim process. UVeye believes its technology, that combines high-resolution imaging hardware with artificial-intelligence and a cloud-based management application will provide greater accuracy and efficiency for both insurers and repairers.

The company, based in Israel, recently announced it was expanding its U.S. operations to support its growth.

In our video below, Yaron Saghiv, from UVeye,