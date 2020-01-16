NASTF Announces 2020 Board Election Results

The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) announced the approval of the 2020 NASTF Board of Directors and officer election slate.

The approved members for 2020 are:

For DIRECTOR Terms expiring 12/31/2022

Locksmith: Claude Hensley – Tampa Keys

Parts: Chris Gardner – Automotive Aftermarket Supplier Association

At-Large Category: Mark Saxonberg

At-Large Category: Bob Augustine – Drewtech

At-Large Category: Aaron Lowe – Auto Care Association

For OFFICER Terms expiring 12/31/2020

Chair – Mark Saxonberg – SCS Consulting

Vice Chair – John Lypen, Motor Information Services

Treasurer/Secretary – Greg Potter, Equipment and Tool Institute

The National Automotive Service Task Force is a