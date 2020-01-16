NASTF Announces 2020 Board Election Results

The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) announced the approval of the 2020 NASTF Board of Directors and officer election slate.
The approved members for 2020 are:
For DIRECTOR Terms expiring 12/31/2022
- Locksmith: Claude Hensley – Tampa Keys
- Parts: Chris Gardner – Automotive Aftermarket Supplier Association
- At-Large Category: Mark Saxonberg
- At-Large Category: Bob Augustine – Drewtech
- At-Large Category: Aaron Lowe – Auto Care Association
For OFFICER Terms expiring 12/31/2020
- Chair – Mark Saxonberg – SCS Consulting
- Vice Chair – John Lypen, Motor Information Services
- Treasurer/Secretary – Greg Potter, Equipment and Tool Institute
The National Automotive Service Task Force is a
