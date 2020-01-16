CollisionWeek

NASTF Announces 2020 Board Election Results

The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) announced the approval of the 2020 NASTF Board of Directors and officer election slate.

NASTFThe approved members for 2020 are:

For DIRECTOR Terms expiring 12/31/2022

  • Locksmith: Claude Hensley – Tampa Keys
  • Parts: Chris Gardner – Automotive Aftermarket Supplier Association
  • At-Large Category: Mark Saxonberg
  • At-Large Category: Bob Augustine – Drewtech
  • At-Large Category: Aaron Lowe – Auto Care Association

For OFFICER Terms expiring 12/31/2020

  • Chair – Mark Saxonberg – SCS Consulting
  • Vice Chair – John Lypen, Motor Information Services
  • Treasurer/Secretary – Greg Potter, Equipment and Tool Institute

The National Automotive Service Task Force is a

