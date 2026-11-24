North Haven shop is the Northeast MSO’s second purchase of a dealership-owned collision repair facility.
VIVE Collision has acquired Town & County Auto Body in North Haven, Connecticut, from Mauro Motors, the family-owned dealer group that operates Mercedes-Benz and BMW dealerships in North Haven and Bridgeport, the Northeast multiple shop operator (MSO) announced Nov. 24. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The deal is VIVE’s second purchase of a dealership-owned collision repair facility, and it keeps an OEM-focused shop that serves Mercedes-Benz and BMW owners working alongside the dealerships that sold it.
The 30,000-square-foot facility at 18 Corporate Drive will operate
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.