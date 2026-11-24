Company puts direct repair program savings at more than $550 per repair from contracted labor rates and estimate review.

Sedgwick released a white paper Nov. 19 arguing that insurers can control part of the rise in auto claim severity through earlier decisions on inspection, repair routing and total loss handling, and followed it Nov. 23 with figures on what its direct repair program (DRP) saves carriers. The paper pairs a five-step framework with a claim triage guide.

The paper, “The Severity You Can Control: A Five-Step Framework for Action,” separates cost increases driven by vehicle technology, parts prices and injury