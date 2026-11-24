The Wage and Hour Division’s rule restores a two-core-factor test for classifying workers and takes effect Jan. 22, 2027.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced Nov. 19 a final rule that rescinds its 2024 regulation for distinguishing employees from independent contractors under the Fair Labor Standards Act and replaces it with an analysis substantially similar to the framework the department adopted in 2021. The final rule was published in the Federal Register Nov. 23 and takes effect Jan. 22, 2027.

Classification determines whether the FLSA’s minimum wage and overtime requirements apply to a worker. Stricter state