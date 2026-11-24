Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma auto body associations combine education, a trade show and networking in a two-day regional event that is free to member shops.

The collision repair associations of Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma will hold the inaugural Central States Collision Conference April 23-24, 2027, at the Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center in Wichita, Kansas.

The Kansas Auto Body Association, Missouri Auto Body Association, Nebraska Auto Body Association and Oklahoma Auto Body Association are pooling their memberships and vendor support in a single regional event rather than relying only on separate state meetings. Active members of