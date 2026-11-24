Production fell 5.9% from September 2025 to the lowest level since October 2021 as both production employment and hours worked declined. Hourly wages for production employees edged up to another record while weekly wages slipped from the highs set in August.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary September collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was down both compared to August and from September 2025. Monthly production has been down in each of the past 12 months compared to the previous year.

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