Allstate telematics data shows high-speed driving rose nearly 200% on Thanksgiving morning last year.

AAA projects 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday period from Nov. 24 to Nov. 30, including 72.9 million by car. The forecast is 0.1%, or about 121,000 travelers, below the 81.6 million who traveled last year, the first decline after three consecutive Thanksgiving records.

The 72.9 million people expected to drive, nearly 90% of all travelers, is 200,000 fewer than the 73.1 million who did so a year ago, a decline AAA attributed in part to record-high