The D&M Auto Body owner has served multiple terms as the association’s collision chairman.
Dennis Cataldo Jr. of D&M Auto Body in Old Bridge, New Jersey, was recognized for more than a decade of board service and legislative advocacy with his induction into the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) Hall of Fame at the association’s Oct. 21 annual meeting at Gran Centurions in Clark, New Jersey.
A second-generation collision repair facility owner who grew up on the shop
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