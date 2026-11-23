The D&M Auto Body owner has served multiple terms as the association’s collision chairman.

Dennis Cataldo Jr. of D&M Auto Body in Old Bridge, New Jersey, was recognized for more than a decade of board service and legislative advocacy with his induction into the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) Hall of Fame at the association’s Oct. 21 annual meeting at Gran Centurions in Clark, New Jersey.

A second-generation collision repair facility owner who grew up on the shop