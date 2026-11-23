Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) has begun selling personal auto insurance in Maine, the Columbus, Ohio-based telematics insurer announced Nov. 18, bringing its footprint to 39 states that together account for 82% of the U.S. population.

The Maine launch follows Root’s entry into Wyoming in October, according to the company, and comes four months after the carrier began selling in New Jersey as its 37th state, when its reach stood at more than 80% of the population. Root has said it intends to offer coverage across the contiguous U.S. by the end of 2027.

Maine policyholders can start a claim