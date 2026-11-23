The orders bring Florida’s 2026 excess-profit refunds to more than $168 million.

Three auto insurers will return a combined $122.7 million in excess profits to Florida private passenger auto policyholders under final orders from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR), Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky announced Nov. 19.

Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company owes $73,139,740, Security National Insurance Company owes $48,628,580 and Cimarron Insurance Company Inc. owes $908,149. The amounts cover calendar-accident years 2023 through 2025, and each insurer has 60 days from its final order to issue refunds or policy renewal credits. Final orders for Liberty Mutual, Security