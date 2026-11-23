Expected business conditions climbed after the midterm elections as year-ahead inflation expectations fell to 3.7%.

Consumer sentiment rose 7.3% in the final November reading from the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, with the Index of Consumer Sentiment climbing to 51.5 from 48.0 in October, its highest level since August. The index was up 1.0% from 51.0 in November 2025.

Consumer sentiment is a leading indicator of economic activity, and the gauge bears on whether households keep driving, absorb higher insurance premiums and authorize discretionary vehicle repairs. Falling gas prices gave lower- and middle-wealth households some relief this month, but